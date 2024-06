Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase excise taxes on fuel within the framework of bringing the tax legislation of Ukraine on excise tax into compliance with the norms of EU legislation in order to implement the Association Agreement, in particular with regard to the provisions of Directive No. 2003/96/EC.

227 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 11256-2 as a basis, with the minimum required 226.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The bill proposes to bring the current provisions of the Tax Code into compliance with the provisions of Directive No. 2003/96/EU and to determine the excise tax rates for gasoline – EUR 359 per 1,000 liters, for diesel fuel – EUR 330 per 1,000 liters, for liquefied gas – EUR 70 per 1,000 liters.

The document also establishes a schedule for the annual increase of such rates from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027, inclusive (within four years), taking into account the total difference between the rates provided for as of January 1, 2028, and the rates of excise tax on these goods in accordance with current regulations of the Tax Code.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the bill, which proposes a gradual increase in excise duty on fuel until 2028.

From July 2023, excise duty and value added tax (VAT) on fuel returned to pre-war levels, in particular, excise duty on gasoline increased 2.1 times, from 100 EUR/1,000 liters to EUR 213.5/1,000 liters, excise for diesel fuel - by 39.5%, from EUR 100/1,000 liters to EUR 139.5/1,000 liters, and the VAT rate - from 7% to 20%.