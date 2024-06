Zelenskyy arrives in Qatar for negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children and the Peace Summit

Share:













Copied



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Qatar for negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children and the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I arrived in Qatar for talks with my friend His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Qatar is helping Ukraine to return children kidnapped by russia. We will talk about the continuation of this work both within the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and within the Peace Summit, where this is among the items on the agenda," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Qatar took an active part in the preparation of the Peace Summit and should become one of the voices of the Middle East for the return of people home, global food and nuclear and energy security.

Zelenskyy also plans to discuss a number of bilateral economic and security issues with the Emir of Qatar.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba spoke about three ways in which the aggressor country russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

In May, the President's Office announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference have been sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.