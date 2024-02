EBRD and Italy will provide Ukrhydroenergo with EUR 200 million in loans to restore hydroelectric power plants

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Italian government will provide the power generation company Ukrhydroenergo with loans for EUR 200 million for the restoration of hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The EBRD will provide a EUR 100 million loan to finance the restoration of Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants that have suffered destruction and damage due to the war. The EBRD loan was also supported by a parallel preferential loan of EUR 100 million from the Italian government. The corresponding loan agreement was signed on February 17 between EBRD and Ukrhydroenergo," says the message.

According to the agreement, the loan funds will be directed to the purchase of critical equipment for the Dnipro and Middle Dnipro hydroelectric power stations, as well as to the provision of emergency liquidity support to Ukrhydroenergo to ensure the sustainability of the company's work.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrhydroenergo is preparing lawsuits against russia regarding compensation for damages.