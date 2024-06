Sales of new commercial vehicles up 18% to 1,127 units in May

In May 2024, compared to May 2023, sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 18% to 1,127 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to April 2024, sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 7%.

Among the new commercial vehicles in May, Renault vehicles were in greatest demand - 305 registered vehicles.

Commercial vehicles of the Citroen brand were in second place in the rating - (115 registered vehicles), MAN vehicles were in third place (92 vehicles), Ford vehicles were fourth (86 vehicles), and Iveco were fifth - (53 vehicles).

Since the beginning of the year, over 5,000 new trucks and special vehicles have been sold, which is 22% more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, compared to 2022, the sale of new commercial vehicles increased by 65% to 11,300 units.