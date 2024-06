Share:













The Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce a test for the presence of analytical abilities for those who enter the diplomatic service.

281 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 10370 as a basis, with the minimum required 226.

The co-chairperson of the European Solidarity faction in the parliament, Iryna Herashchenko, announced this on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to her, persons applying for entry into the diplomatic service are tested for the presence of analytical abilities and the ability to work with information in accordance with the procedure established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill also introduces the concept of "cyber diplomacy" - a set of actions and strategies aimed at promoting and protecting national interests and implementing foreign policy goals of Ukraine in cyberspace, as well as maintaining diplomatic relations with foreign states, their associations and international organizations on relevant issues.

In addition, a rotation plan is introduced - a schedule for filling positions of the diplomatic service in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representative offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the territory of Ukraine and foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine for the corresponding year.

Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allowed to complete diplomatic service in the offices of military attachés and offices of representatives of the Ministry of Defense at foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine to ensure the representation and defense of the national interests of Ukraine in the military sphere, the spheres of defense, military construction, military-technical and cyber security in the state of accreditation or in an international organization, if the constituent documents of the international organization provide for cooperation in the specified areas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed consular services to men of conscription age since May 18, for which they must submit their military registration document.