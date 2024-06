Hunter Biden's ex-wife will testify about US President's son's drug use

The ex-wife of U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter is set to testify about the younger Biden's drug use, which prosecutors say he lied about to illegally buy guns, Reuters reports.

Prosecutors told jurors they have evidence that Hunter Biden knowingly lied about his drug use during background checks when he purchased the revolver in October 2018.

Jurors were shown text messages, bank records and excerpts from an audiobook version of Hunter Biden's memoir that prosecutors say prove he used crack regularly around the time he bought the gun, including the day after he made the purchase.

Now prosecutors are waiting for the ex-wife of the son of the President of the United States to confirm that Biden Jr. used drugs.

"Drug addiction is not a crime. Lying is a crime," prosecutor Derek Hines said.

