Share:













Copied



A US court found former President Donald Trump guilty of ordering to pay a large sum of money to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about sexual services provided.

This is reported by CNN.

In this case, Trump was indicted on 34 counts. The verdict in the case will be set on July 11, 2024. It can be a prison term from 4 to 136 years behind bars, but the judge can limit it to probation or house arrest. According to forecasts, the sentence will not involve deprivation of liberty at all.

However, if Trump is even sent behind bars, he will be able to participate in the presidential election, and if he wins, he will be able to exercise his presidential powers from prison.

What is Trump accused of?

The indictment claims that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen paid porn actress Stormy Daniels USD 130,000 to keep quiet about having sex with Trump.

At the trial, attorney Michael Cohen stated that he had discussed with Trump more than twenty times how to best cover up the story with Daniels, and acted on the direct instructions of the ex-president.

Actress Stormy Daniels also testified against Trump and even told in detail how and for how long she had sex with Trump.

The ex-president himself usually remained silent in court, and after the session accused the court of bias.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former US President and candidate for the upcoming presidential term Donald Trump said that he would "bomb Moscow" if its invasion of Ukraine began during his presidential term. He said this during the election campaign at a private event.