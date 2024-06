Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has allowed the mobilization for war of those convicted of killing one person without brutality and without rape or sexual assault, as well as those convicted of petty corruption.

This is evidenced by the norms of the relevant law, 11079-1, which entered into force, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In accordance with the law, parole does not apply to persons convicted of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of intentional murder of two or more persons or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or especially serious corruption criminal offenses or those convicted of criminal offenses provided for by Articles 152-156-1, 258-258-6, Part 4 of Article 286-1, Article 348 of this Code, as well as to convicted officials, who, in accordance with Clause 1, Part 3 of the note to Article 368 of this Code occupied a particularly responsible position.

The law stipulates that the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations cannot be staffed by persons who have a criminal record for committing crimes against the foundations of national security of Ukraine, committing intentional murder of two or more persons, or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or particularly serious corruption criminal offenses or have a criminal record for committing criminal offenses provided for by Articles 152 - 156-1, 258 - 258-6, Part Four of Article 286-1, Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as well as convicted officials who, in accordance with paragraph 1 of part three of the note to Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine held a particularly responsible position, if such a criminal record has not been extinguished or not removed in accordance with the procedure established by law.

Convicted persons who have been released from serving a probationary sentence may be called up for military service during mobilization, for a special period, except for those convicted of crimes against the national security of Ukraine, convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons, or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence, or particularly serious corruption criminal offenses or convicted of criminal offenses provided for in articles 152-156-1, 258-258-6, part four of article 286-1, article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, as well as convicted officials who, according to paragraph 1 of the third note to Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, held a particularly responsible position.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a court in the Khmelnytskyi Region allowed 50 convicts to mobilize for the war.

More than 3,000 convicts have already submitted applications for parole from serving their sentences for direct participation in the defense of Ukraine.