US announces new weapons package for Ukraine in coming weeks

The US will deliver a new aid package to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The White House believes that American weapons are changing the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

This was announced by White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a briefing.

"I think you can expect an announcement in the coming weeks about further supplies of significant capacity to Ukraine," he said.

Sullivan noted that delays in the delivery of US military aid have caused difficulties for Ukraine, but that it is now "fortifying the lines" in key places, including stopping the russian advance north of Kharkiv.

He also emphasized that the US supplies Ukraine with ammunition and other weapons, and agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the need to strengthen air defense. The US is actively working on this issue.

Sullivan emphasized that "weapons arriving on the battlefield on such a scale and in such quantities over the past few days and weeks have affected the situation at the front."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense complex to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Berlin will hand over another Patriot air defense system to Kyiv.

We also reported that at the end of May, the German IRIS-T air defense system was put into service with the Ukrainian military.