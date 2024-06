Share:













On June 4, Ukraine was supplied with emergency electricity from Romania and Poland.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Yesterday, the needs of consumers were covered by their generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania and Poland during the hours of evening peak consumption. Last day, due to a sharp increase in electricity consumption and a deficit in the power system after massive russian attacks, emergency power outage schedules were applied," it says in the message.

According to the notification, on Wednesday, June 5, restrictions on household and industrial consumers will be applied throughout the day throughout Ukraine.

The import of electricity in the amount of 27,044 MWh is forecast for the current day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has lost 9 GW of capacity since the end of March due to russian shelling.