Men liable for military service pay organizers of illegal border crossings USD 20,000 each for illegal departure from Ukraine.

This was said by the head of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine, Andrii Rubel, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until May 18, the average amount was USD 4,000-5,000. But now, with the adoption of new amendments to the law, it can reach USD 20,000," he said.

According to him, since the beginning of 2024, according to the materials of the Department, 161 criminal proceedings have been launched against 519 people for the fact of illegal transportation across the border.

155 persons involved (40 - entering information into the Shliakh system) were served with suspicion, 50 indictments (12 - Shliakh system) were sent to the court against 114 people (30 - Shliakh system).

