NATO developing "land corridors" for transfer of troops in case of war with RF - The Telegraph

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is developing numerous "land corridors" to transfer American troops and armored vehicles to the front lines in the event of a major European land war with russia.

This was reported to The Telegraph by officials.

According to the plan, American soldiers will disembark at one of five ports and be sent along pre-planned logistical routes to counter a possible attack by Moscow. In the event of a russian invasion, the troops would be brought to the port of Rotterdam and then transferred to the east. Also, "behind the scenes" agreements are being made to expand routes to other ports so that the russian federation cannot cut the land communications line.

"Ukraine is suffering greatly from these russian long-range missile strikes on logistics systems. If NATO troops arriving from the Netherlands are hit by russian bombing or northern European ports are destroyed, the alliance intends to shift its focus to ports in Italy, Greece and Turkey," the material says.

From Italian ports, American troops can be delivered by land through Slovenia, Croatia to Hungary, which shares a border with Ukraine. Similar plans exist for shipping from Turkish and Greek ports via Bulgaria and Romania to reach the alliance's eastern flank.

In addition, plans are being developed to transport troops through ports in the Balkans, as well as through Norway, Sweden and Finland. In these corridors, the national military will not be limited by local regulations and will be able to freely transport goods without the usual restrictions, the publication writes.

