Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the import of some goods for the production of special vehicles.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The government has allowed the import of certain types of goods under the customs procedure for processing in the customs territory of Ukraine for the further production of special vehicles at Ukrainian enterprises. In particular, it concerns the production of special purpose vehicles for use on the territory of Ukraine by units of the National Police, medics, the State Emergency Service, law enforcement agencies and military formations. Further export of such special vehicles to EU countries is also envisaged," the message states.

Therefore, the government excluded from the Lists vehicles of commodity items 8703, 8704, according to the Ukrainian Classification of Goods of Foreign Economic Activity, and bodies for motor vehicles classified under code 8707 10 90 90, according to the Ukrainian Classification of Goods of Foreign Economic Activity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to simplify the import of generators and solar panels.