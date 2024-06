Share:













Copied



The Cabinet of Ministers plans to simplify the importation of generators, solar panels, accumulators, inverters and other equipment into Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this during the government meeting on June 4, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Removing customs and bureaucratic barriers for importing generators, solar panels, storage devices, inverters and other equipment into Ukraine. Support for consumers who will install their own generation, in particular through the provision of soft loans. Every regional center must be equipped with installations for powering critical infrastructure. We are talking about dozens of mini thermal power plants throughout the country," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities made it mandatory to connect generating units (gas turbine, gas piston, cogeneration, etc.) without paying the connection rate and simplified the relevant procedure.