Share:













Copied



Any military offensive by the aggressor country of russia against Ukraine is practically doomed.

This opinion was expressed by the Ambassador of Latvia to Ukraine Ilgvars Klava in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"With macro-financial assistance from the European Union, as well as after the decision of the US Congress, with the provision of aid, I think Ukraine has a very high chance of passing this year. After the vote in the USA, I would dare to say, and this is my personal opinion, that russia's chances for any a military offensive against Ukraine is practically doomed," he said.

According to the Ambassador, there is every reason to assume that any attempt to conduct any serious large-scale military operation against Ukraine will fail thanks to the help of weapons and ammunition, which comes primarily from the USA, as well as from other NATO countries.

"But I want to mention two more things. First of all, of course, we are talking about the personnel reserves of the Ukrainian side. This is very important. We are very happy to see that the law on mobilization has finally passed through the parliament. This is very important, it is a very necessary thing, because the army needs reserves," Klava said.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also need weapons and ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Latvia will purchase EUR 10 million worth of artillery ammunition for Ukraine.