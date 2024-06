Share:













Admiral Tony Radakin, the head of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, is confident of Ukraine's victory in the war started by russia. In an interview with Sky News, he clearly outlined the key aspects of the confrontation and predicted the actions of the enemy.

Drawing parallels with the Second World War, Radakin emphasized the unity of the allies, who, as they once opposed the Nazis, now support Ukraine in the fight against the russian invasion.

"This is a war of economics. This is a war of logistics. This is a war of industrial production. This is a war of political will. All this is for the sake of returning peace to the people of Ukraine," the military officer said.

Despite the renewed offensive of the russian federation in the Kharkiv Region and the capture of some territories, Radakin claims that russia is experiencing a strategic failure. Drawing attention to the dynamics of captured territories, he emphasizes: "If you go back to March 2022, russia occupied about 17% of the territory of Ukraine. Today it occupies 11%. So russia is still in deficit."

The Admiral is also convinced that putin does not seek a wider conflict with NATO or a nuclear war. "Putin doesn't want a war with NATO, he doesn't want a nuclear war. And we have a significant advantage thanks to the strength of the Alliance," he said, calling to avoid irresponsible statements about the probability of a world war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of the enemy army in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to about 511,130 soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Commander-in-Chief of the Norwegian army, General Eirik Kristoffersen, said that the russian ground forces on the Kola Peninsula were "destroyed" after suffering significant losses in the war against Ukraine.