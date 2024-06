Share:













The Commander-in-Chief of Norway's army, General Eirik Kristoffersen, said that russia's ground forces on the Kola Peninsula were "destroyed" after suffering significant losses in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

Norway, a NATO member since 1949, has seen no significant changes in russia's "position" on its border over the past year, including the aggressor's nuclear forces and its Northern Fleet. At the same time, according to Kristoffersen, the russian ground forces on the Kola Peninsula are "destroyed" after significant losses in Ukraine.

Kristoffersen noted that the main task of the Norwegian defense forces this year is to support Ukraine. The General also added that it was a "major operation" involving "at least" 10% of the Norwegian military's logistics personnel, as well as instructors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev called on NATO to expand its presence in the Black Sea region due to the threat from russia.

We also wrote that Sweden, which became a member of NATO earlier, increased its military presence on the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile, the losses of the enemy army in personnel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to about 511,130 soldiers.