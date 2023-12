Russia, China and North Korea are strengthening cooperation because they seek to encroach on the current world order.

The strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said this at a briefing, European Pravda writes.

"We see the growing desire of the russian federation and China, as well as to some extent North Korea, to strengthen and improve their ties with each other," he said.

These are three states, he said, that are encroaching on the rules-based order that the United States and its allies and partners helped stabilize and establish after the end of the Cold War.

"We still believe that the rules-based order is important and that there are certain countries that would like to act in a way that is contrary to that order," Kirby emphasized.

He explained that this is why President Biden is working to strengthen US alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region to a level "not seen in recent years", as well as improving and deepening security cooperation with South Korea and Japan.

It will be recalled that South Korea announced that the DPRK received help from russia to launch a spy satellite.

Also, North Korea launched its second ballistic missile in a day. Japan plans to hold a meeting of the National Security Council.