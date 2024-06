Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company carried almost 2.2 million passengers in domestic traffic (22% increase compared to the same period last year) and almost 200,000 passengers in international traffic (21% increase) in May.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The undisputed leader was the route Kyiv - Chop, which grew by 221%. This was the result of the development of the Chop station as a hub between domestic and international trains, in particular, the opening of an alternative travel option to Budapest and Vienna after the launch of trains No. 367/745 Lutsk/Kyiv - Chop and No. 143/146 Chop - Vienna in December 2023. Growth by 52% and 66% is demonstrated by the Mykolaiv - Kyiv and Kyiv - Mykolaiv routes, respectively," the message says.

According to the statement, the routes Kyiv - Khmelnytskyi - Kyiv, Kyiv - Chełm - Kyiv, Kyiv - Vinnytsia - Kyiv are also in the top.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia increased long-distance passenger transportation by 25% to 8.4 million in 4 months.