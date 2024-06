Ukrzaliznytsia increases cargo transportation by 30% to 75.4 million tons in 5M

In January-May, compared to the same period in 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company increased cargo transportation by 30% to 75.4 million tons, while export transportation increased by 57% to 38 million tons.

This is stated in the company's message, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, in 5 months, the company transported 19.3 million tons of iron and manganese ore, 18.8 million tons of grain, 11.5 million tons of coal, and 10.8 million tons of mineral and construction materials.

32.9 million tons of cargo were transported in domestic traffic, which is 6.7% more compared to the same period in 2023, import transportation increased by 68.5% to 4.3 million tons.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023 Ukrzaliznytsia reduced the volume of cargo transportation by 1.5% to 148.4 million tons compared to 2022.