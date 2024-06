Dnipro hit by russian missile attack. Air defense downed both missiles, but seven people injured by their debr

The russian occupation forces tried to launch a missile attack on Dnipro. Air defense forces shot down both russian missiles, but seven people were injured as a result of falling debris.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

The missile attack by the occupiers took place around 5:00 a.m. today.

According to Lysak, falling debris damaged civil infrastructure, several high-rise buildings and private buildings. One and a half dozen cars were also damaged.

Seven people became victims of the attack: two men, three women and two children, one of whom was one month old.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that one man and one woman were hospitalized. The woman’s condition is assessed as moderate.

Lysak also published several photos taken at the site of the fall of fragments of russian missiles.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

And local Telegram channels published photos of missiles debris and destructive elements found by the city's residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military shot down two Iskander-K missiles and four russian drones last night.