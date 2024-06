Share:













Overnight into June 4, russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-K missiles and four drones. Air defense forces destroyed missiles and two UAVs, and the other two ceased to exist independently.

This follows from a statement by the Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk.

So, overnight into June 4, 2024, the enemy struck the Dnipropetrovsk Region with two Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from the territory of occupied Crimea. Both missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

"In addition, close to midnight, the enemy used four unmanned aerial vehicles (type to be established) in the northern direction. Two were downed by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces in the Chernihiv Region; two more ceased to exist independently," the report says.

