Judge Volodymyr Moisyk has become the acting head of the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court has informed the Ukrainian News agency about this.

"Volodymyr Moisyk, as senior in age," the department said.

Currently, there are 13 judges out of 18 in the Constitutional Court.

Before Moisyk, the acting head of the court was Serhii Holovatyi, who terminated his powers in accordance with the law.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhii Riznyk, a professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

Holovatyi is no longer a judge of the Constitutional Court and has lost his powers in connection with the maximum term of office of a judge in accordance with the law.

Holovatyi reacted to the decision of the Court of Appeal, which acquitted him in the corruption case. The Kyiv Court of Appeal acquitted the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Serhii Holovatyi, in the corruption case.

On February 27, 2018, Holovatyi was appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. On March 2, he took the oath and started performing judicial duties. He became the deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on September 17, 2019. Since December 29, 2020, he has been acting chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in accordance with Article 33 of the Law of Ukraine On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.