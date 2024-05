Rada appoints new judge of Constitutional Court. What is known about him

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Serhii Riznyk, as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

276 MPs voted for the relevant decision, with the minimum required of 226.

MP from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

252 MPs voted for Riznyk in the ranking vote.

Riznyk was born on November 27, 1980 in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

In 1998, he graduated from the Kalush Gymnasium and entered the Faculty of Law of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

After graduating from the university in 2003, he combined scientific work with practical work, including (since 2006) - advocacy, in 2008 he defended his thesis for the degree of candidate of legal sciences, specializing in constitutional law; municipal law.

Since 2009 - an assistant, and since 2010 - an associate professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Law Faculty of Lviv University, in February 2015 he received the academic title of associate professor.

Since January 2016, he has been the deputy head of the Department of Constitutional Law, chief co-editor of the scientific journal "Ukrainian Journal of Constitutional Law".

Since August 2016, he has been the secretary of the Academic Council of the Faculty of Law.

From April 2017 to September 2018, he was the deputy dean of the Faculty of Law for educational work and international cooperation.

Since April 2019 - Deputy Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Council of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

In March 2021, at the V. Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, he defended his thesis for the degree of Doctor of Legal Sciences, specializing in constitutional law; municipal law.

From September 2021, he is a professor of the Department of Constitutional Law.

In June 2021, he was appointed to the position of vice-rector for scientific and pedagogical work and international cooperation of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Serhii Holovatyi, will terminate his powers as a judge on May 29 in connection with his 70th birthday.