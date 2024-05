Share:













On Friday, May 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Polish protesters will hold a one-day strike near the Dolhobyczow - Uhryniv checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

This was announced by the press service of the State Border Guard Service in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the information of the Polish side, today, May 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. near the Dolhobyczow - Ughryniv checkpoint, a one-day strike will take place on the cargo routes: entry and exit from Ukraine. Cars and buses will move freely on the passenger route," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, Polish protesters unblocked all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.