The Kyiv Court of Appeal has acquitted the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi in a corruption case.

This is evidenced by the materials of the Court of Appeal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 1, the Kyiv Court of Appeal considered Holovatyi’s appeal against the decision of the trial court, which convicted him of corruption and sentenced him to a fine.

Yesterday, the Court of appeal overturned the decision of the first instance and adopted a decision to close the case, including due to the absence of the event and the composition of an administrative offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv convicted the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi of an administrative offense and ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 1,700.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) drew up protocols on an administrative offense against the acting chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi and the head of the secretariat of this court Viktor Beschastnyi.

The acting chairman of the Constitutional Court Serhii Holovatyi appealed to the court of appeal against the decision of the district court, which convicted him of corruption and fined him.