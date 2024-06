Share:













The Dnipro hydroelectric power plant (HEPP) was badly damaged by russian missile strikes. The technical condition of the station is currently assessed as difficult, which, in particular, affects the possibility of normal operation of the facility.

The head of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this on the air of Suspilne.

According to him, Dnipro HEPP is currently "in a difficult situation from the point of view of technical condition".

Ukrenergo has reminded that this was not the first time that the russian occupiers attacked this station.

"The enemy has attacked the Dnipro HEPP several times this year," Kudrytskyi said.

He added that the station is currently "very damaged". Speaking about the possibility of normalizing the operation of the Dnipro HPP, the head of Ukrenergo drew attention to the fact that it is difficult to stabilize work processes at the facility as a result of the shelling.

"There are serious obstacles to its normal work," said Kudrytskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two hydroelectric power plants were severely damaged and taken out of operation due to shelling by the russian federation.

Law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation into the massive shelling by russians of Zaporizhzhia and the Dnipro HPP.