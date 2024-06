US extends suspension of the 25% tariff on Ukrainian steel for another year

Share:













Copied



The U.S. has extended for another year the decision to suspend the 25% duty on the import of all types of steel products from Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko informed about this on X, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The proclamation by U.S. President suspended the tariffs set (the additional 25%) for the import of steel from Ukraine for 1 year… We are sincerely grateful for this decision, as the metallurgy experienced one of the hardest hits by the russian invasion, both in terms of loss of production capacity, due to systemic shelling and destruction, and issues with export logistic. The US decision is a significant contribution to the recovery of the industry,” she reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2022, the United States suspended for 1 year the 25% tariff on imports of all types of steel products from Ukraine.

At the same time, in June 2023, the U.S. extended the suspension of this duty for another year.

In 2018, the U.S. imposed a 25% anti-dumping duty on steel imports from all countries except Mexico, Canada and Australia, with the duty in addition to existing duties.