The USA has extended for another year the suspension of the 25% duty on the import of all types of steel products from Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The U.S. exempted Ukrainian steel from 25% of the duty for one more year. The corresponding proclamation was issued by U.S. President Joseph Biden at the request of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. In addition, the U.S. President supported Gina Raimondo's initiative and also exempted steel from the European Union, which is manufactured from Ukrainian raw materials," the message says.

It is noted that Ukraine is also working with the EU on the integration of steel markets.

"Autonomous EU trade measures, extended for a year on May 25, provide for the exemption of Ukrainian steel from the payment of anti-dumping and protective duties. In addition, a separate dialogue on steel, which includes steel producers, has been launched as part of the Ukraine-EU industrial dialogue," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine took 26th place in the ranking of the international association Worldsteel by the volume of steel production in January-April.

In May 2022, the United States suspended for 1 year the 25% tariff on imports of all types of steel products from Ukraine.

In 2018, the U.S. imposed a 25% anti-dumping duty on steel imports from all countries except Mexico, Canada and Australia, with the duty in addition to existing duties.