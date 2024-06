Share:













50 million tons of goods were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Administration (USPA), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"50 million tons of cargo were exported through the Ukrainian sea corridor in 9 months. Starting with the first vessel Joseph Shulte, which left the Ukrainian corridor on August 16, 2023, Ukrainian Black Sea ports processed this record volume of cargo, despite constant enemy attacks on our critical infrastructure. These are 1,737 processed vessels," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, 2023, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived in the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the temporary corridor in the Black Sea.

On July 17, 2023, russia announced the withdrawal of navigation security guarantees in the Black Sea ensuring the "grain corridor".