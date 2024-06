Share:













On Monday, June 3, there is a shortage of electricity in the power system during the day.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"There is a deficit in the energy system during the day. Today, during the day, electricity consumption limits are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. When the limits are exceeded, oblenergos will apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and household consumers... The main reason for applying restriction measures is the consequences of already six massive enemy missile strikes on Ukrainian power plants," the message says.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova in a total volume of 27,178 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,616 MW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 1, during a massive attack by russia, two thermal power plants of the DTEK group were hit.