The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have intensified their actions in the Kharkiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been two combat clashes on the Kharkiv Axis.

Enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsia.

"The situation is under control; our soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy," the report says.

Six skirmishes took place on the Kupiyansk Axis.

All the attacks of the russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Druzheliubivka and Nevske settlements.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, servicemen of the United Assault Brigade Liut of the National Police of Ukraine showed a video taken over Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region.

The russians almost completely wiped the city off the face of the earth.

The russian occupiers were unable to capture Vovchansk so they made a second attempt. To do this, they gather reinforcements and create a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) established a minute-by-minute development of the events of the russian breakthrough in the Kharkiv Region.