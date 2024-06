Trains from Ukraine to Poland change their schedule. How trains will run

From June 23 to August 31, trains No. 23 Kyiv - Chełm, No. 93/94 Kharkiv - Chełm and No. 120 Chełm - Dnipro will travel to/from the Dorohusk border station. Such changes are related to repair work at the Chełm station in Poland.

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia has reported this.

Passengers who will travel by these trains will pass border and customs control as before, on a Ukrzaliznytsia train. Transfer to a Polish train to/from Warsaw will now take place at the Dorohusk station as follows:

Double-group train No. 93/23 Kharkiv/Kyiv - Dorohusk will arrive at the Dorohusk station at 06:45 a.m., the border and customs control on the train will last until 08:15 a.m.

"Transfer train to Warsaw TLK 25150 will depart from Dorohusk at 08:43 a.m. (Chełm 09:31 a.m. - 09:36 a.m.) and will arrive at the Warszawa Wschodnia station at 12:31 p.m.," Ukrzaliznytsia reports.

Double-group train No. 120/94 Dorohusk - Dnipro/Kharkiv will be available for boarding at the Dorohusk station until 11:00 a.m., after which the train will continue to be inspected.

"Transfer train IC 12100 from Warsaw will arrive in Dorohusk at 09:57 a.m. (Chełm 09:34 a.m. - 09:40 a.m.), departure from Warszawa Centralna at 06:40 a.m., Warszawa Wschodnia at 06:49," the message added.

The carrier reminded that the transfer at the Dorohusk station is a forced temporary step, therefore the station will be available only "for an agreed transfer between two trains without the possibility of leaving the station by another mode of transport (this option will remain at the Chełm station, through which the transfer Polish train will pass)".

At the same time, trains No. 19/20 Kyiv - Chełm, No. 119 Dnipro - Chełm, No. 24 Chełm - Kyiv will go to the Chełm station without changes in the schedule. Direct train No. 67/68 Kyiv - Warsaw - Kyiv also remains unchanged.

