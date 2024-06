Share:













Copied



The largest number of combat clashes on Friday took place on the Pokrovsk axis. The enemy, with the support of aviation and artillery, does not stop trying to find weak points in our defense and continuously stormed. Out of 27 combat clashes, 15 were successfully repelled by our defenders. 12 battles continued.

The command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its final daily operational update for May 31, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The situation at the front remains tense, but under control. There have been 81 combat engagements so far. The defense forces continue to resolutely repulse the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflict effective fire damage on it, exhausting it along the entire frontline.

During the day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two places of concentration of enemy personnel, one area of ​​concentration of military equipment, two artillery systems, four control points and a base of fuel and lubricants.

During the day, the russian invaders launched one missile strike using six missiles and 47 airstrikes using 48 anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of Ukraine, involved 531 kamikaze drones. Also, the enemy carried out more than 2,300 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with the use of artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles, the General Staff states.

The defense forces inflict significant losses on the occupiers, actively use means of fire damage to the enemy's manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical position in certain directions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 30, the situation remained the hottest on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.