Zelenskyy arrives in Sweden for Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, where he will sign three more security agreeme

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, where he will sign three more security agreements.

Zelenskyy announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I am in Stockholm at the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit. Our key priorities are: air defense for Ukraine - we must provide more systems, joint defense production - and the provision of weapons to our soldiers, as well as our global work to force russia to make peace," he noted.

Zelenskyy announced that he will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson. They will communicate both within the summit and in bilateral formats.

Zelenskyy also announced that today Ukraine will sign three security agreements at once, which will fix the projected defense and other versatile support for a long period.

Zelenskyy will also meet with King Carl XVI of Sweden and representatives of defense companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has already signed 12 bilateral security agreements: with Great Britain, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.

Work on security guarantees from the US is nearing completion.

These agreements were signed to fulfill the provisions of the joint declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the G7 in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

In total, 32 states have already joined the Joint Declaration.