Share:













Copied



Lithuania is ready to send its military to assist in the training of the Armed Forces on Ukrainian territory.

The Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė has stated this in an interview with Bloomberg.

Šimonytė reminded that Lithuania helped with the training of the Ukrainian military even before the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine, and there is a long-standing cooperation between the Lithuanian and Ukrainian armed forces.

"Lithuania, if needed, maybe would train them also in Ukraine in partnership with countries that would be willing to do so," Šimonytė said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Lithuania will finance the purchase and transfer to Ukraine of AMBER-1800 mobile radar stations designed to detect aerial objects. The Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive six such radars.

In addition, the Lithuanian government allocated EUR 13.5 million for the purchase of radar stations for Ukraine as part of the "air defense coalition". Four radars are planned to be handed over this year.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that France will send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen.