Ukraine provides emergency assistance to Poland's power system by accepting excess electricity

Share:













Copied



On May 30, Ukraine delivered surplus electricity to Poland and received surplus electricity from the country's power system.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last day, consumer needs were covered by own generation and commercial imports.

According to the report, on Friday, May 31, restrictions on household and industrial consumers are not yet predicted.

The import of electricity in the amount of 14,864 MWh is forecast for the current day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine provided surplus electricity to Poland's power system on May 29-30.