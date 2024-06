Share:













Copied



On May 29-30, Ukraine provided surplus electricity to the Polish power grid. On May 29, from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Ukraine received emergency assistance from the power grids of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia.

This follows from a statement by the press service of Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On May 29, at the request of Ukrenergo, the emergency supply of electricity to Ukraine was activated from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the energy systems of Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. In addition, on May 29, at the request of Ukrenergo, to support the safe operation of the energy system, from 11 p.m. to 19:00, as well as from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on May 30, the urgent supply of excess electricity to the Polish power grid was activated," the message reads.

According to the report, on May 30, the application of electricity consumption limits for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine is not predicted.

"The reason is the increase in the production volumes of nuclear plants after exiting the planned repair of two units. But we remind you of the spring-summer repair campaign at the nuclear power plant. This can occasionally cause a shortage of electricity in the power grid," the message says.

During the day, it is planned to import electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 19,518 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 1,700 MW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 28, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland's power grid by accepting excess electricity.