The russian invaders were unable to capture Vovchansk, so they will make a second attempt. To do this, they gather reinforcements and create a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv Region.

This is the opinion of the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It was noted there that Ukrainian forces recently regained their positions within Vovchansk, northeast of Kharkiv. Geolocation footage released on May 30 indicates that Ukrainian forces have recently regained positions in the center of Vovchansk.

The russians were unable to cross the Vovcha River within Vovchansk.

At the same time, analysts draw attention to the fact that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the General Staff of Ukraine reported that the russian military are transferring units, additional regiments and brigades from other areas of the front line and from training grounds to Strilecha-Lyptsi (north of Kharkiv) and Vovchansk (north east of Kharkiv). However, they do not have enough forces to attack.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also reported that russian troops are transferring reserves to the Lyptsi and Vovchansk axes in order to attract and secure as many Ukrainian forces as possible in the north of the Kharkiv Region and maintain the current pace of russian offensive actions in the area.

Therefore, analysts believe that the russians want to start the second phase of the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region, but after capturing Vovchansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders are attacking the Kharkiv Region with missile and bomb air strikes, in particular, FAB-500 bombs. In addition to guided aerial bombs, in recent days they began to destroy Vovchansk with heavy TOS2 Solntsepek flamethrower systems.