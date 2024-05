Share:













The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the unfriendly statements of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze and his distorted assessments of events in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this on Thursday, May 30.

The department emphasized that Kobakhidze's statements, which called Ukraine a country with a "collapsed" economy, occupied lands and dead people, are outrageous. At the same time, the prime minister of Georgia never once mentioned russian aggression and the real culprit of the war in Ukraine.

"Not Ukraine, which is defending itself, but exclusively Russia, which treacherously attacked our land, is responsible for thousands of lost lives, destruction of Ukrainian cities and villages. It is notable that the word "Russia" was never mentioned in the statement of the Georgian official. It is regrettable to observe the consistent and permanent degradation of political statements of the Prime Minister of Georgia, which have recently become difficult to distinguish from the statements of the Russian leadership,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Ukraine called on Georgia to refrain from such statements that repeat russian narratives, but assured of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and the aspirations of the Georgian people for peace, freedom, strengthening of their own statehood and ties with other free countries of the world.

Recall, in a conversation with journalists, Kobakhidze said that there will be no Maidan in Georgia. According to him, as a result, the government in Ukraine was appointed "from outside", and no one was responsible for the lost territories, the loss of life and the "collapse" in the economy.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Parliament of Georgia approved the draft law "On Foreign Influence" in its third reading, which almost completely copies the russian "law on foreign agents".

On April 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the comments of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze regarding the threat of "Ukrainization" in connection with the consideration of the draft law "On transparency of foreign influence" cause outrage.

On September 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the statement about "the preparation of a coup by Ukraine" in Georgia.