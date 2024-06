Share:













The former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariat) Yevhen Borysov was taken into custody again, and bail was set at UAH 140 million.

The SBI has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Pecherskyi District Court chose to the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 140 million.

On May 28, employees of the SBI detained the ex-military commissar in Kyiv on his way out of the pre-trial detention center, after bail in the amount of UAH 12 million was posted for him on a previous charge.

The Bureau received information that after paying the bail, he planned to leave the pre-trial detention center and hide from the investigation, including going abroad.

He was informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income in the amount of more than UAH 140 million (Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall, on May 29, 2024, the SBI sent an indictment to the court for the first fact of illegal enrichment.

Procedural management is carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Southern region and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Borysov's lawyer stated that his client, who was re-detained on May 28 and placed in a pre-trial detention center, was not and is not going to flee abroad, as reported by law enforcement officers and the media. They wanted to take Borysov into custody with a bail of UAH 142 million.