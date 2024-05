Former Odesa military commissar Borysov detained near pre-trial detention center, from which he was released

Share:













Copied



The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (military commissariat). The detention took place under the walls of the pre-trial detention center, from which Borysov was released after a bail was posted for him.

The press service of the SBI reported this on Tuesday, May 28.

"Employees of the SBI detained Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, in Kyiv after bail in the amount of UAH 12 million was posted for him on a previous charge," the report says.

During the detention, Borysov was informed of a new suspicion of organizing the legalization of illegal income (Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) in the amount of over UAH 142 million.

SBI employees received information that after leaving the pre-trial detention center, Borysov planned to hide from the investigation by leaving Ukraine.

The SBI reminded that Borysov was previously informed of the suspicion of committing crimes under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

in the acquisition by a person authorized to perform state functions of assets, the value of which exceeds his legal income by more than six thousand five hundred tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

failure to show up for duty on time without valid reasons by a military serviceman, committed under martial law, — committing a criminal offense (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

in the military serviceman's evasion of the duties of military service by deception, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 20, 2023, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) revealed the facts of the illegal enrichment of the former Odesa military commissar Yevhen Borysov in the amount of UAH 188 million.

We will remind, Borysov was found to have an elite real estate in Spain.

In addition, he and his family vacationed in Spain, Turkiye, and the Seychelles before and after the start of the full-scale russian invasion.