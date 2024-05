Share:













Copied



The Ukrtsukor association has asked the Cabinet of Ministers to urgently establish a zero quota for the export of sugar to the European Union for 2024 in connection with the achievement of the maximum volume stipulated by the EU decision for the export of Ukrainian sugar to EU countries in the current year.

This follows from a statement by the association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In fact, we are talking about Ukraine's proactive closure of the border for sugar exports to the EU in the shortest possible time due to the fact that sugar export values have already reached 262,600 tons, defined as Ukraine's quota for 2024. Ukrtsukor believes that such an appeal is a confirmation of the constructive position of Ukrainian sugar producers and their readiness to integrate into the European sugar market and meet its requirements," the message reads.

The message recalls that on May 13, the EU extended temporary trade liberalization measures for Ukraine for another year until June 5, 2025.

"At the same time, the decision provides for the application of an emergency braking mechanism for particularly sensitive agricultural products, in particular sugar, in the event that the import of these products in 2024 exceeds the average import volumes recorded in the second half of 2021 and throughout 2022 and 2023. Similar emergency measures inhibition may be applied in 2025, in the event that in the period from January 1, 2025, to June 5, 2025, the volume of Ukrainian exports exceeds 5/12 of the quota set for 2024," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the EU has extended the duty-free trade regime for Ukraine for another year until June 2025.

In May 2022, the EU canceled tariffs on all Ukrainian goods for one year.

At the same time, in May 2023, the EU extended the "economic visa-free regime" with Ukraine for another year.