Women liable for military service will be fined for violation of military registration – Kremenchuk military

Share:













Copied



Women of certain specialties liable for military service can also be fined from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 if they do not update their data in time in territorial centers for recruitment and social support.

The head of the Kremenchuk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Myroslav Volkov, announced this in an interview with the Kremenchutskyi Telehraf.

"Yes, they (women - Ed.) can also be fined for violating the rules of military registration if they do not update their registration data in a timely manner. Women of certain specialties, mainly doctors, aged 18 to 60 must be put on a military register and get a military registration document," said Myroslav Volkov.

He added that according to Cabinet Resolution No. 560, the mobilization of women is carried out only with their personal consent, but the data still needs to be updated.

At the same time, Volkov noted that women who have a deferral, over 55 years old, booked women and women who have a valid military registration document will not be sent to a military medical commission.

However, women liable for military service who do not have a valid military registration document, or who are receiving it for the first time, must pass a military medical commission.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska stated that convicted women have the right to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by law, but no such cases have been recorded so far.

It was also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers excluded the norm according to which female doctors or pharmacists could get a job without a military ticket.

In addition, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Kachura, allows the Rada to extend the deadline for updating the data of persons liable for military service.