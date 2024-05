First batch of shells as part of "Czech initiative" will arrive in Ukraine in June

Share:













Copied



The first batch of shells on the Czech initiative will arrive in Ukraine in June.

This was announced by the representative of the Czech government on Ukrainian issues, Tomasz Kopechny, at a briefing, Radio Svoboda writes.

"The first several tens of thousands of shells will arrive in June. We are talking about the number of between 50,000 and 100,000 shells," Kopechny said.

According to him, currently six countries have given funds to the Czech initiative, the goal of which was to collect a million shells for Ukraine.

Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, Canada, and the Czech Republic have already financed the purchase of shells. It is known that Germany gave EUR 600 million, Portugal - EUR 100 million, the amount of the remaining contributions has not been announced. According to Kopechny, now there are financial resources and an opportunity to get half a million shells for Ukraine - to deliver them this year. It will cost EUR 1.7 billion.

The initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine was announced in February 2024 by Czech President Petr Pavel. At that time, it was planned to collect 800,000 shells, but later the plans of the Czech Republic increased to one and a half million shells.

We will remind you that earlier the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic reported that 18 countries promised to allocate funds for the projectiles.