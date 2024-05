Russia preparing for launch of railway from Donetsk to Mariupol

Share:













Copied



The aggressor state of russia is preparing to launch a railway branch that should connect the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the Frontelligence Insight report.

According to analysts, russia needs a new railway line in case the Kerch bridge collapses. With the help of such a combination, the occupiers will be able to establish an uninterrupted supply of ammunition and manpower to the south of Ukraine and Crimea.

Some satellite images showed the train moving.

Photo: frontintelligence

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, Andriushchenko announced that the russian occupiers brought equipment to build a railway from the russian federation to Mariupol by the summer.

On January 7, Andriushchenko announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a half-built railway bridge that was supposed to connect the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region with russia.

On January 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the base of engineering units of the russian army, which were engaged in the construction of a railway bridge in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region.