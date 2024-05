Share:













Military facilities or concentrations of military forces on the territory of russia are legitimate targets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This was stated by the special representative of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the "Eastern Partnership" David Stulik in an interview with European Pravda.

"Because these russian troops are there in order to continue illegal aggression on the territory of Ukraine from there. Therefore, strikes against them are self-defense, which Ukraine is allowed by international law," said Stulik, who is also a desk officer in charge of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine.

He added that not hitting military targets in russia is "like fighting with one hand tied behind your back."

Stulik expressed his belief that Western countries, which currently prohibit Kyiv from attacking russian territory with Western weapons, will soon cross this "red line".

He recalled that many people were frightened when Ukraine began to attack Crimea, but despite the russian threat of "nuclear ash", nothing happened.

"Then, despite the same fears, tanks began to be supplied. Then they announced the supply of F-16 fighter jets. And now a number of EU and NATO countries, as well as the Secretary General of the Alliance, are talking about the need to rethink other restrictions.

Therefore, I think that we will gradually cross the "red line" regarding strikes on military targets in russia, which is still followed by some NATO countries - I emphasize that not all of them," Stulik said.

At the same time, he expressed regret that these changes are taking place slowly, since russia's nuclear blackmail is still working, and in some countries there are fears of a major war in Europe, and "russia is putting pressure on it."

It will be recalled that the Czech government responded positively to Stoltenberg's call to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike targets on the territory of russia.