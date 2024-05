Czech Republic supports use of western weapons by Ukraine to attack targets on russian territory

The Czech government responded positively to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's call to allow Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike targets on russian territory.

This is reported by dpa.

"As a country that has been attacked, Ukraine certainly has the full right to use all means of protection," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday in Prague and called such a position "simply logical."

In addition, Fiala said Ukraine is facing a dangerous moment as russian forces launch attacks across the Ukrainian border north of Kharkiv, potentially seeking to open a new front in the war.

It is noted that further military support for Ukraine is the topic of a working dinner in Prague on Tuesday evening, to which Fiala invited representatives of several NATO partner countries, as well as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Polish President Andrzej Duda, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are expected to attend.

According to Fiala, the negotiations in Prague will focus on removing any remaining obstacles to the supply of Western weapons and their better coordination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine is negotiating with international partners regarding the use of weapons provided by them to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor state of russia.

Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

Also, according to MP Cherniev, unofficial signals are coming from the USA that the White House has already started discussing the decision to give Ukraine permission to strike with American weapons on the territory of russia, although there is no consensus yet.

Meanwhile, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that Ukraine should be allowed to hit targets on the territory of the russian aggressor country with weapons provided by Western allies.