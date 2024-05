Power outage schedules will not be applied to enterprises that import 80% of electricity - Shmyhal

Share:













Copied



Power outage schedules will not apply to businesses that import 80% of their electricity consumption.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This will allow such enterprises to work smoothly and stably, and at the same time, the power deficit in the power system will decrease, which means there will be more light in the homes of Ukrainians," he noted.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine can currently import no more than 1.7 GW of electricity.

At the same time, the government is conducting negotiations to increase the volume to more than 2 GW, because there are all technical possibilities for this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the use of imported electricity by the industry will avoid power outages and increase the stability of the power system.

In October 2023, the government adopted resolution No. 1127, which guarantees industrial consumers a stable supply of electricity, provided that they import part of it.

In particular, the volume of imports needed to avoid blackouts was supposed to be 50% of actual consumption in each calculation period in October-April and 30% in May-September.