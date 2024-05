Shmyhal explains why no power outage applied in Ukraine for several days

Share:













Copied



In Ukraine, blackout schedules have not been applied for several days, but if a significant deficit is recorded in the system, then Ukrainians will again be without electricity.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the consequences of russian terror will be felt for a long time.

"Thanks to solar generation, as well as the exit of two NPP power units from repair, planned shutdowns of consumers have not been applied for several days. But this does not cancel the need to systematically save electricity," the Ukrainian Prime Minister said.

At the same time, he informed that in Ukraine they are working intensively every day to restore objects where possible.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that the restructuring of the energy system should make it decentralized and more resistant to enemy attacks.

Recall, power outages may resume in the coming days due to scheduled repairs of NPP power units. According to the chairman of the board of the Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company, the power units that are planned to be taken out for repair will return to work in two months.